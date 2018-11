Rep. Bobby Rush to hold rally at Target over planned South Side store closings

Target announced it plans to close two South Side stores, including the store at 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Chatham. | Manny Ramos/Chicago Sun-Times

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush is urging residents and community leaders to join him in a rally to protest Target’s plan to close stores in Morgan Park and Chatham.

The demonstration is set for 11 a.m. Monday at the Target store in the South Loop, at 1154 S. Clark St. Rush held a Keep Target Open community meeting Thursday evening with residents who voiced frustration over the retailer’s plans.