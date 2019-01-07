Rep. Lou Lang resigns from Illinois House, joins lobbying firm

Months after a #MeToo allegation prompted him to resign leadership posts in the Illinois House, State Rep. Lou Lang on Monday announced he’s resigning and joining a prominent consulting and lobbying firm.

Lang had served in the Illinois House since 1988 and most recently served as Deputy Majority Leader.

In September, the Skokie Democrat was cleared of allegations by the state’s acting legislative inspector general. Julie Porter ruled there wasn’t enough evidence to prove harassment happened, in part because the woman who accused him would not be interviewed for the investigation.

Lang was stripped of his leadership posts in May — just a day after he helped Illinois become the 37th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment on the Illinois House floor.

Lang will become partner at Advantage Government Strategies, LLC — a consulting and lobbying firm headed by Nancy Kimme, the former chief of staff to the late Illinois Treasurer Judy Baar Topinka.

“I was both flattered and intrigued at the idea of building upon Nancy’s already acknowledged professional success and creating an even more influential, bi-partisan government affairs firm,” Lang said in a statement.

Lang stepped down from his leadership post “to avoid distraction from the agenda of the House Democratic Caucus.” Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan said in a statement in May that Lang resigned from his leadership posts after consulting with him.