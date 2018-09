Riot Fest 2018 Day Two: Bully rocks Douglas Park — Photo Gallery

Bully performs on day two of Riot Fest in Douglas Park. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Sunny skies greeted festival goers Saturday as Day 2 of Riot Fest got under way in Douglas Park.

The music extravaganza continues through Sunday at the West Side park.

Here’s an early look at some of the highlights from Saturday:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

