Road closures start ahead of I-294 bridge work in Indian Head Park

Bridge repair work on the Tri-State Tollway will cause lane closures through the end of the month on I-55 and local streets in west suburban Indian Head Park.

Starting Monday, lane reductions will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wolf Road underneath the I-294 bridge, according to a statement from the Illinois Tollway. The closures, needed to prepare for work on the tollway bridge above, will last “several days,” followed by similar closures on Joliet Road.

During the week of April 23, overnight closures are scheduled on northbound I-55 underneath the I-294 bridge from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to prepare for work on the I-294 bridge, tollway officials said.

Once all the advance work is done, traffic on I-294 will be reduced to two lanes at those locations for the mainline bridge repairs, the tollway said. That work will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weeknights; from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday nights into Saturday mornings; and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday nights into Mondays.

The work is part of an ongoing bridge repair project along the Tri-State, according to the tollway. In 2018, crews will patch bridge decks and approach slaps and repair bridge joints at eight locations between 87th Street in Justice and Roosevelt Road in Elmhurst.