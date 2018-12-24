Robber strikes Hyde Park bank branch

A bank branch was robbed Monday afternoon in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 12:20 p.m., the male suspect walked into the branch in the 1500 block of East 53rd Street and claimed he had a weapon before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

No further information was immediately made available.

The FBI’s Chicago Field Office was leading the investigation with assistance from Area Central detectives. An FBI spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.