Rollover crash on I-80/94 leaves 2 women hurt

Two women were injured in a rollover crash April 18 on I-80/94 near Lake Station, Indiana. | Indiana State Police

Two women were injured in a rollover crash late Wednesday on I-80/94 near Lake Station, Indiana.

A 20-year-old Portage, Indiana, woman was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu at 11:35 p.m. when she tried to make a lane change in the westbound lanes just east of the Lake Station exit, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

She then lost control of the Malibu, which veered northwest across all of the westbound lanes before leaving the roadway and rolling over into the grass, state police said. The car came to a rest on its roof in a ditch.

The driver and her passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Gary, Indiana, were both taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, Indiana, state police said. Their injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

The Malibu sustained about $15,000 worth of damage in the crash, state police said.