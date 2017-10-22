Skimming devices found on ATMs across Chicago

Skimming devices used to capture credit or debit card information have been found on about a dozen ATMs across Chicago in the last two months, police said.

Unknown suspects attached the devices over or inside the card slots of the machines so that they appeared to be a normal part of the ATM, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In some cases, cameras were also placed to record personal identification numbers as they are entered.

The devices were placed:

Sept. 23 at the Associated Bank in the 5200 block of North Central Avenue;

Sept. 26 at the Walgreens in the 1500 block of West Fullerton Avenue;

Sept. 27 at the 7-Eleven in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue;

Oct. 2 at the Walgreens in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue;

Oct. 4 at the Fifth Third Bank in the 600 block of West Diversey Parkway;

Oct. 6 at the Chase Bank in the 5600 block of West Montrose Avenue;

Oct. 8 at the Walgreens in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue;

Oct. 8 at the Walgreens in the 2300 block of West Irving Park Road;

Oct. 9 at the Fifth Third Bank in the first block of West Division Street;

Oct. 111 at the Walgreens in the 3100 block of West Irving Park Road;

Oct. 12 at the Walgreens in the 200 block of West Madison Street;

Oct. 12 at the Walgreens in the 100 block of North State Street; and

Oct. 18 at the Walgreens in the first block of West Monroe.

People are advised to inspect ATMs before using them to look for any irregularities, such as loose card slots, loose PIN pads or plastic pieces with pin holes near the key pad that are usually used to hide cameras, police said. Cards should have no problems when placed in the reader.

People should also cover their hand when entering their PINs, police said.

Anyone who observes irregularities at ATMs should notify the business establishment or call 911 to report the incident. Anyone with information on the crimes should contact the Chicago Police Financial Crimes Unit at (312) 746-9661.