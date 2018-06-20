Man, 79, dies of injuries in South Chicago Heights crash

A 79-year-old man died Tuesday of injuries he suffered in a crash nearly two weeks ago in South Chicago Heights.

Leonard Cooper, of Park Forest, was involved in the crash about 8 p.m. June 8 at Sauk Trail and Chicago Road, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of complications of multiple injuries in the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

South Chicago Heights police did not immediately respond to a request for more information Wednesday.