Man, 18, critically wounded in South Shore shooting

A man was shot and wounded Thursday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was standing on a sidewalk just after 5 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Clyde Avenue when four males approached him and one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck on the left side of his torso and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting, police said. No one was in custody.