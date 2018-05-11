State board of ed recommends monitor to oversee special education at CPS

Illinois State Board of Education officials took the rare step Friday of recommending a monitor for CPS for at least three years | Sun-Times file photo

Saying that the Chicago Public Schools have violated federal law protecting special education students, Illinois State Board of Education officials took the rare step Friday of recommending a monitor for CPS for at least three years.

That monitor will have the authority to independently review CPS’ special ed staffing formula and budget plan, and to approve any changes CPS might seek to make regarding special education. ISBE also will recommend a mechanism to provide compensatory services for children wrongly denied them by CPS.

Each student’s team of parents, teachers, service providers and principal or district representative who collectively determine what the child needs will regain the power to make decisions about aides, bus transportation to school and extra schooling in the summer — decisions CPS had put in the hands of bureaucrats. And an updated special education manual must be posted on CPS’ website by August.

Details of the recommendations appeared on the agenda posted Friday for board members’ May meeting on Wednesday. Board members will then vote on adopting the 11-page memo’s legal findings and interventions, agency spokeswoman Jackie Matthews said.

An ISBE spokeswoman declined to comment ahead of Wednesday’s vote. A Chicago Public Schools spokesman did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

CPS special ed director Elizabeth Keenan recently wrote to ISBE, “CPS would value a collaborative relationship with an ISBE Monitor who can provide input and feedback on changes and improvements that CPS makes to its programs and policies.”

ISBE’s unusual action resulted from a probe begun last fall after a group of special education advocates, bolstered by reporting by Chicago Public Radio, asked for the state’s help in examining sudden and unpopular changes to special education at CPS, changes they believed were illegal and “driven by budgetary concerns.” Those same advocates had asked for at least five years’ monitoring and a $10 million fund to compensate families wrongly denied services.

Last month, ISBE officials found that some of CPS’ special education reforms made during ousted CEO Forrest Claypool’s tenure with help from consultants he’d known for years “delayed and denied services to individual students” under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Schools officials say that since CEO Janice Jackson took over they’ve since made improvements to those reforms they acknowledge were changed too quickly.