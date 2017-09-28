State police investigate shooting on I-57 near Posen

State police were investigating a shooting early Thursday on I-57 near south suburban Posen.

Someone called police shortly after 2:25 a.m. when a vehicle was struck by gunfire in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 147th Street, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Julio Castillo.

No injuries were reported and no suspect description was available, Castillo said.

As of 4:30 a.m., all southbound lanes of I-57 were closed from 147th to 159th Street while state police investigated. The 147th Street ramp was also closed.