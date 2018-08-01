State representative expected to resign after ex-girlfriend’s allegations

A northwest suburban member of the Illinois House of Representatives is expected to resign after an ex-girlfriend accused him of distributing nude pictures of her online.

Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin issued a statement Wednesday after Politico reported that a former girlfriend of Rep. Nick Sauer, R-Libertyville, had filed a complaint with the office of the Legislative Inspector General.

According to Politico, the ex-girlfriend said Sauer created a fake Instagram account and filled it with nude photos of her, then posed as her online to have graphic discussions with other men.

“The allegations that have come forth against Representative Nick Sauer are troubling,” Durkin said in the statement released by his office. “He will be resigning from office today. We should allow the proper authorities to conduct their investigations.”

Sauer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Chicago Sun-Times.

Julie B. Porter, the state’s acting legislative inspector general, told the Sun-Times she could not comment on “issues relating to investigations, including whether or not a matter has been presented to me or is open. Certainly, I am not at liberty to share copies of complaints — if they exist — because the law requires me to maintain them as confidential.”

Contributing: Mitch Dudek