Strike by CSO musicians leads to concert cancellations through March 16

Striking musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra walk the picket line Monday morning outside the doors of Orchestra Hall on Michigan Avenue. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A strike by the musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra has necessitated the cancellation of concerts at Symphony Center through March 16, it was announced Tuesday by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association. The cancellations include subscription series concerts by the orchestra and CSO music director Riccardo Muti at 8 p.m Thursday, 1:30 p.m Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday.

Also canceled: the Symphony Center Presents Jazz concert at 8 p.m Friday featuring a double bill of The Bad Plus featuring Kurt Rosenwinkel presenting “Lean on Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers.”

All associated pre-concert special events through Saturday, March 16, are also canceled.

Ticketholders for canceled shows may exchange tickets for future dates, donate their tickets or request refunds at cso.org or by calling (312) 294-3000.

Earlier in the day, Muti visited the picket line outside Symphony Center in a show of support for the striking musicians’ union.

“I am not against the board, against the trustees, the donors. I just would like that they understand and listen more carefully to the needs of musicians who represent one of the greatest orchestras in the world,” Muti told reporters.