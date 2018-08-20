String of burglaries target North Side businesses

Multiple businesses in the Lake View and Uptown neighborhoods were burglarized last week on the North Side.

At least five businesses were reported burglarized after someone entered them by prying open a rear door, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

Between 4 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of North Halsted;

about 5:45 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of North Clark;

about 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of North Halsted; and

Tuesday and Aug. 12 in the 4000 block of North Sheridan, police said.

The burglar was described as a tall male with a thick build and beard, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.