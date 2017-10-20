String of vehicle thefts reported in Chicago Lawn

Police are warning residents about a string of recent vehicle thefts in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, a suspect stole a vehicle off the street by “unknown means,” according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

• about 4:15 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 6200 block of South Western;

• at 4:27 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 6200 block of South Western;

• about 4:35 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Artesian; and

• about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 6100 block of South Western.

The suspect is describes as a 160-pound black male, thought to be between 16 and 17 years old, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.