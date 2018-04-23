Teen charged with threatening gun violence against Naperville high school

An 18-year-old man was arrested late Sunday and charged with making violent online threats against a high school in west suburban Naperville.

Samuel Rogers, of Naperville, was charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct, according to Naperville police

Investigators took Rogers into custody about 11:45 p.m. after he made gun threats against Nequa Valley High School at 2360 95th St., police said. He also made similar threats against a school faculty member.

“Threats of violence will absolutely not be tolerated in our community, especially in our schools, where students’ main concern should be their education, not their safety,” Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall said in a statement. “As evidenced by this charge, any threats made against our school personnel or our citizens will be taken very seriously by the police department and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.”

Rogers is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on $50,000 bond, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. His next court appearance was set for Friday.