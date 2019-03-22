Man charged with fatally shooting Sound-Bar security guard

Chicago police investigate the scene where two people were shot outside Sound-Bar, a club in River North, on March 8 in the 600 block of North Franklin. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A west suburban man has been charged with the murder of a Sound-Bar security guard earlier this month outside the River North nightclub.

Armond Williams, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the March 8 shooting of Thurman Bailey, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Bailey, 28, was working security when a group of about 15 people walked up and tried to get into the club, authorities said. When staff denied them entry, a fight broke out between the group and club employees near the mouth of an alley in the 600 block of North Franklin Street.

During the fight, Williams pulled out a handgun and shot Bailey multiple times, authorities said. Bailey, who lived in Bronzeville, was pronounced dead about 1 a.m. at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

A 58-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting and showed up at Northwestern with bullet fragments in his arm and leg, according to police. He is expected to survive.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify Williams, who was subsequently taken into custody, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.