2 wounded Thursday in city shootings

At least two people were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago.

The last shooting during the 24-hour period wounded a man in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 9:58 p.m., the 18-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 3200 block of South Springfield Avenue when someone in a white car pulled up and opened fire, according to Chicago police. The teenager were shot in his chest.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Almost 21 hours earlier, a man was shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was walking about 12:50 a.m. in the 5800 block of North Avenue when someone he didn’t know shot him and ran off, according to police.

He was struck in his legs and hands, and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

On Wednesday, one person was shot to death and seven others were wounded.