Tower Lakes blaze injures 1, draws responders from over 20 fire departments

A Thursday evening fire displaced a family and left at least one person injured in northwest suburban Tower Lakes.

At 9:06 p.m., firefighters responded to an inferno inside the upper level of a home in the 100 block of South Hill Drive, according to a statement from the Wauconda Fire District.

A male was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and the family has been unable to find one of its dogs, the fire department said. But all residents and the rest of their dogs were confirmed to have successfully escaped the blaze. A relative is temporarily housing the family, whose home faces damages estimated to cost over $250,000.

No fire hydrants were nearby, impeding response efforts to about four hours, the fire department said. Responders from at least 23 other fire departments and two police departments rushed to the burning home to assist Wauconda firefighters.

The Wauconda Fire District was investigating the origin of the blaze. The cause was undetermined as of Friday morning.