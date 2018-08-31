Lane closures, protests could create major traffic delays Labor Day weekend

Lane restrictions already were in place on LaSalle near the lakefront days before the construction on started on resurfacing Lake Shore Drive. | Jane Recker/Sun-Times

With continued lane closures on Lake Shore Drive, the Jane Byrne interchange and a planned protest potentially blocking I-190 to O’Hare, expect major delays when traveling this Labor Day weekend.

The inner two lanes of Lake Shore Drive will stay closed over the weekend. Drivers have reported as much as an extra hour of travel time during rush hour. The Chicago Department of Transportation said Labor Day traffic delays on Lake Shore wouldn’t exceed those of rush hour, but travelers should still plan to take the Kennedy Expressway instead.

But taking the Kennedy might prove problematic Monday. In addition to delays caused by continued lane closures at the Jane Byrne interchange, Rev. Gregory Livingston and other protestors are planning to block the expressway starting around 11:30.

Livingston said the group plans to start at the Kennedy’s Cumberland entrance ramp (off route 171) and march west to the River Road ramp off I-190. Should enough protestors show up, Livingston hopes to cross the median and block all traffic going in and out of O’Hare.

Park Ridge Deputy Chief Duane Mellema said there will be police in place to help with traffic. He doesn’t expect any full road closures but said should they happen, drivers trying to get in and out of O’Hare can use Mannheim Road.

Those looking to save on gas should plan to fill up in southern Wisconsin and northwest Indiana. Chicago will be averaging $3.04 a gallon — 20 cents more than the national average — while Kenosha County will average $2.82.

Chicago’s average Labor Day gas prices are up 34 cents from last year, capping off a summer of high gas prices.