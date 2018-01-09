Trashed vehicles spill off truck, block lanes on Dan Ryan

Several lanes were blocked on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday afternoon after a semi hauling junked cars lost its load. | Illinois Department of Transportation

Several lanes were blocked on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway after multiple crushed vehicles were spilled onto the road Tuesday afternoon.

A truck was transporting crushed or trashed vehicles shortly before 1 p.m. on inbound I-90/94 near 47th Street when about a dozen of them spilled onto the road, according to Illinois State Police.

All local lanes were open by 1:49 p.m., but the ramp to 47th remained blocked, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Crews were working to clear the wreckage, according to state police.