Two men hurt in shooting in West Garfield Park
Two men were shot Sunday evening in West Garfield Park on the West Side.
The men, both 22, were on a front porch about 6:40 p.m. when a gray sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police.
One of the men was struck in the right leg, which the other suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said.
Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.
Area North detectives are investigating.