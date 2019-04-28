Two men hurt in shooting in West Garfield Park

Two men were shot Sunday evening in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The men, both 22, were on a front porch about 6:40 p.m. when a gray sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police.

One of the men was struck in the right leg, which the other suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

