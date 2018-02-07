Up to 10 inches of snow expected by Friday evening in Chicago

A winter storm expected to hit the Chicago area Thursday could drop up to 10 inches of snow by the time it ends on Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from Thursday evening to Friday evening, warning of difficult travel conditions during the Friday morning commute.

More than 5 inches of snow was forecast to fall by 6 a.m. Friday, with another 5 inches expected by the evening commute.

By the time it’s over, between six and 10 inches of “heavy snow” was expected to fall, the weather service said. The highest snow totals were expected north of Interstate 80.