Vandal damages 7 CPD vehicles outside police recognition lunch in the Loop

Seven Chicago Police vehicles were vandalized on Lower Wacker Drive near the Hyatt Regency Chicago while a CPD recognition ceremony and lunch was being held at the hotel Friday afternoon. | Alex Nitkin/For the Sun-Times.

Seven Chicago Police vehicles were vandalized near the Hyatt Regency hotel in the Loop Friday afternoon while a police recognition ceremony was going on inside.

A man smashed the windshields on seven police cars that were parked and unattended near the hotel, 151 E. Wacker Drive, according to Chicago Police.

An officer saw the person damaging the cars about 1:20 p.m. and called the incident in, according to police at the scene. Several broken pieces of concrete, which may have been used to damage the vehicles, could be seen on the ground nearby.

The suspect was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

The 57th annual Police Recognition Ceremony and Luncheon, which recognizes officers who “have demonstrated heroism, personal courage and devotion” in the line of duty and benefits the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, was being held in the ballroom of the Hyatt at the time of the vandalism.

Alex Nitkin contributed to this report.