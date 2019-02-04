Watch live: Sun-Times Editorial Board interviews mayoral candidates
The Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board will sit down with fourteen mayoral candidates on Tuesday, divided into two sessions.
The first session will stream live at 10 a.m. and will include Bill Daley, Amara Enyia, Jerry Joyce, John Kozlar, Garry McCarthy, Neal Sales-Griffin and Willie Wilson.
Watch the second session at 3 p.m., with Gery Chico, Bob Fioretti, La Shawn Ford, Lori Lightfoot, Susana Mendoza, Toni Preckwinkle and Paul Vallas.
Read more about each of these candidates as well as those running for treasurer, clerk and alderman with the Sun-Times voting guide.