Watch live: Sun-Times Editorial Board interviews mayoral candidates

Mayoral candidates, left-right, Dorothy Brown, Gery Chico, Bill Daley, Amara Enyia, Garry McCarthy, Lori Lightfoot, Susana Mendoza, Toni Preckwinkle, Paul Vallas and Willie Wilson participate in the NABJ Mayoral Forum January 17, 2019. Also pictured are moderator Mary Mitchell of the Chicago Sun-Times, right, and CBS2 reporter Derrick Blakley, left. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

The Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board will sit down with fourteen mayoral candidates on Tuesday, divided into two sessions.

The first session will stream live at 10 a.m. and will include Bill Daley, Amara Enyia, Jerry Joyce, John Kozlar, Garry McCarthy, Neal Sales-Griffin and Willie Wilson.

Watch the second session at 3 p.m., with Gery Chico, Bob Fioretti, La Shawn Ford, Lori Lightfoot, Susana Mendoza, Toni Preckwinkle and Paul Vallas.

Read more about each of these candidates as well as those running for treasurer, clerk and alderman with the Sun-Times voting guide.