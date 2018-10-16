Fire at Wauconda library causes $50K in damage

A fire at the Wauconda Area Library Monday morning caused an estimated $50,000 in damage, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded about 9:10 a.m. to the library at 801 N. Main St. and found light smoke coming from the roof area of the building over the main entrance, according to the Wauconda Fire District.

Firefighters kept flames from spreading to the interior of the building and the main damage was to the roof overhang, authorities said. Crews were on scene about two hours.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Monday afternoon.