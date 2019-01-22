Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park: police

A man was shot to death Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

He was found unresponsive just before 6 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Flournoy Street, Chicago police said.

The man, who was about 60 years old, had a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Police did not immediately offer more details.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.