Westbound traffic on Lake Street to be detoured starting Monday

Part of westbound Lake Street is scheduled to close for a reconstruction project beginning Monday on the West Side.

The Lake Street westbound lane will close from Ashland Avenue to just west of Damen Avenue after morning rush hour, weather permitting, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Westbound drivers are to be detoured north on Ashland Avenue, west on Grand Avenue, south on Western Avenue and back to Lake Street, CDOT said. The reconstruction is slated to be completed by later this year.

Eastbound traffic will be maintained during this first phase, the statement said. This traffic pattern will be in place for at least two months.

CDOT advises drivers to avoid delays by taking alternate routes.