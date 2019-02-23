Woman, 23, wounded in West Woodlawn shooting

A woman was shot while riding in a vehicle late Friday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

At 11:45 p.m., someone in a black sedan pulled up next to the 23-year-old passenger in the 700 block of East 64th Street and fired a gun at her, according to Chicago police. Both her hands were shot.

The 23-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. No one is in custody.