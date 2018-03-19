Woman, 38, found strangled in Hobart, Indiana

The death of a woman whose body was found Thursday at a motel in northwest Indiana has been ruled a homicide.

April Salazar-Bernal, 38, was pronounced dead at 3:42 p.m. at a motel in the 1800 block of Mississippi Street in Hobart, Indiana, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

On Monday, the coroner’s office said her death had been ruled a homicide by strangulation. She lived in Wheatfield, Indiana.

Hobart police have not responded to requests for more information about the investigation.