Woman, 75, killed in Richton Park house fire

A 75-year-old woman was pronounced dead soon after being pulled from a house fire Monday in south suburban Richton Park.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 4:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of Maple and found the fire had spread to multiple rooms of the single-family house, Richton Park Fire Chief Rodney Wilson said.

Joanne Dahlman, who lived at the home, was located and taken out of the house. Paramedics attempted CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The Cook County medical examiner’s office found Dahlman died from carbon monoxide toxicity and her death was ruled an accident.

A firefighter was injured when he slipped while fighting the fire, but had been treated and released from a hospital as of Tuesday, Wilson said. No other injuries were reported.

A cause for the blaze was not immediately known. An investigation by the state’s fire marshal was ongoing, but there was no reason to believe the blaze was suspicious, Wilson said.

The fire took about three-and-a-half hours to put out and the house was deemed uninhabitable, Wilson said.