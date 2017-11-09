Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run vehicle in Zion

Investigators are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian Tuesday evening in north suburban Zion.

Latatia Shepard, 47, of Zion, was struck by the northbound vehicle about 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue, according to Zion police. A passing motorist reported the incident at 5:17 p.m., but it was unclear when the crash actually happened.

The Zion Police Department is seeking any witnesses to the crash or any erratic driving on Lewis Avenue about that time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (847) 872-8000 or the Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.

The crash marks the second fatal hit-and-run incident in Zion in less than a month.

On Oct. 21, a car struck two pedestrians on Green Bay Road south of 9th Street. One of the men, 19-year-old Randall Harrison of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, was killed, authorities said. The other man was injured but managed to make it to a home in the Stonebridge development and ask for help. He was taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was treated and released.