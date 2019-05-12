Woman shot in leg in Englewood: police

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a woman was shot, Sunday morning, in the 7400 block of South Emerald, in the Englewood neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 27-year-old woman was wounded in an Englewood shooting Sunday on the South Side.

About 3:01 a.m., she was “involved in an altercation” with a male she knew in the 7400 block of South Emerald Avenue when he fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman was hit in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

