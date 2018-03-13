Woman with autism missing from South Austin

Police are looking for a woman with autism who is missing from the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Michelle Payne, 60, has limited ability to communicate and has been missing since Monday from the 4700 block of West Van Buren, according to Chicago Police.

Payne is described as a 5-foot-7 black woman, weighing 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and white and blue shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU detectives (312) 744-8266.