No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 172: Breaking down the 2024 IHSA basketball state finals
Mike and Joe break down the state championship games, discuss the format, the crowds and take a look ahead at next season.
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.
This week's episode is a look back at all the action in Champaign this weekend. Mike and Joe break down the state championship games, discuss the format, the crowds and take a look ahead at next season.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
