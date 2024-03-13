The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
No Shot Clock Sports High School Sports

No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 172: Breaking down the 2024 IHSA basketball state finals

Mike and Joe break down the state championship games, discuss the format, the crowds and take a look ahead at next season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Homewood-Flossmoor's Bryce Heard (2) cradles the the Vikings' IHSA Class 4A state championship trophy.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.

This week's episode is a look back at all the action in Champaign this weekend. Mike and Joe break down the state championship games, discuss the format, the crowds and take a look ahead at next season.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

"Apples Never Fall" begins with a fateful bike ride for Joy (Annette Bening).
Movies and TV
‘Apples Never Fall': At the core of Peacock’s twisty family drama, a frustrating flaw
Annette Bening plays a sophisticated matriarch who couldn’t possibly do all the dumb things we see her do.
By Richard Roeper
 
Festivalgoes scream and cheer in the crowd during the 2023 festival
Pitchfork Music Festival
2024 Pitchfork Music Festival lineup features Alanis Morissette, Carly Rae Jepsen
The 2024 festival at Union Park in Chicago will also feature Jamie XX, Black Pumas, 100 Gecs, MUNA and more.
By Satchel Price
 
POTHOLEART-031324-18.JPG Artist Jim Bachor
Art
Chicago’s ‘Pothole Picasso’ opens a studio/gallery in Uptown
Jim Bachor has turned potholes into mosaic works of art across the city.
By Bob Chiarito | For the Sun-Times
 
AdobeStock_119315336.jpeg.Irish colcannon - mashed potatoes with savoy cabbage closeup.
Taste
Eating (and drinking) gluten-free this St. Patrick’s Day is possible
A growing awareness has paved the way for a St. Patrick’s Day that everyone can enjoy, regardless of dietary restrictions.
By Food Drink Life
 
A woman who was beaten and robbed in Jefferson Park on Jan. 29 stands with her husband Wednesday near the site of the attack.
Crime
Charges filed in attack against woman who was targeted twice by same armed robbers within minutes
Sharron C. Powell, 22, was one of several gunmen who beat and robbed the woman on the street in Jefferson Park in January, then returned and beat her again as she sought help in vain from passing motorists and a CTA bus driver, according to police.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 