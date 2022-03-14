Pervis Spann, ‘the BLUES man,’ legendary Chicago disc jockey, dead at 89 of Alzheimer’s disease

Legendary disc jockey Pervis Spann of WVON-AM, who helped build Black radio into a powerhouse in Chicago, died Monday at 89 at his South Side home from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Mr. Spann’s melodious voice and catchphrase on the overnight shift — “Pervis Spann, the BLUES man” — helped countless workers and college students get through all-nighters.

The native of Itta Bena, Mississippi, “went very quickly from being a sharecropper to a shareholder,” said his daughter Melody Spann Cooper, chair and chief executive officer of Midway Broadcasting Corporation, which owns WVON.

His broadcast career lasted more than 60 years. He was hired at WVON by Leonard Chess, co-founder of Chess Records, who bought the station in 1963, according to Shawnelle Ritchie, speaking for the Spann family.

He became known as one of WVON’s “Good Guys” — a group of disc jockeys that included the late Herb Kent.

Mr. Spann — who also worked as a concert promoter — was credited with boosting the careers early on of Aretha Franklin, B.B. King and the Jackson 5.

Growing up, “It was nothing to wake up, and B.B. King would be here or Johnnie Taylor,” his daughter said.

The late Mayor Harold Washington once said Mr. Spann helped spread the message about his City Hall candidacy.

“He wanted us to be educated,” his daughter said. “Her felt there was no ceiling to what we could become or what we could be. He was a workaholic. He never drank. He never smoked.”

Also, she said, “He was such a good father that any any guy who I ever dated, if he was not up to par, I just couldn’t be with him.”

Mr. Spann is also survived by his wife of 67 years Lovie; his son Darrell, who was his caretaker, and his other daughters Latrice Levitt and Shante Spann. Funeral arrangements are pending.