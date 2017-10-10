LETTERS: Mike Pence’s stunt at an NFL game shows how low we have sunk

Vice President Mike Pence stands during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Proving that there is no depth to which President Donald Trump will not sink to, he now is taking credit for a political stunt that cost taxpayers thousands of dollars. Trump had his equally ethically challenged puppet, Vice President Mike Pence, leave a football game quickly after NFL players had the gall to demonstrate against the white power structure. How dare those athletes not be more appreciative and keep their mouths shut when they see black people being mistreated and no one held accountable. They should be so ashamed of standing up for truth and not honoring the racist fools in charge of our nation.

Edward Juillard, West Beverly

An army of saviors

Recent hurricanes created a humanitarian crisis. Now, California has been on fire. Recovery efforts will be mounted, but these places will never be the same, nor will the psyche of those affected. To respond to such emergencies in the future, whether natural or man-made, I propose that the federal government consider the formation of an emergency response army. It would provide jobs for many young people who might not want to serve in the military but would be eager to serve their country in a constructive and humanitarian fashion.

It is my hope that in the years to come, nations will fight each other less and maintain armies to help each other.

Ned L. McCray, Tinley Park