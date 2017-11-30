EDITORIAL: Time is running out to sign up for Obamacare

The deadline to sign up for Obamacare is Dec. 15. | AP file photo

Despite efforts to kill Obamacare, the demand for it is growing.

Through the first four weeks of an abbreviated open enrollment period, almost 95,500 people in Illinois have signed up for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act, which is a big jump from about 68,000 in the first four weeks of open enrollment last year.

Nationally, nearly 2.8 million people have enrolled compared with about 2.1 million at this time last year.

But those still interested in signing up had better hurry. The enrollment window this year closes on Dec. 15.

EDITORIAL

The Trump administration shortened the sign-up period for Obamacare to about six weeks this year — down from three months in previous years — in an attempt to undermine the program. In a two-prong attack, the president and Republicans in Congress also are attempting to kill the program by ramming through a tax code reform that eliminates an Obamacare requirement that people get health insurance or pay a fine. If that happened, premiums for everybody else would rise and fewer people would be covered.

As it is, by shrinking the enrollment window, the Trump administration has all but guaranteed fewer sign-ups.

To sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, go to healthcare.gov or getcovered.illinois.gov. You also can call (866) 311-1119 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com