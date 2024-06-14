The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 14, 2024
Other Views Commentary

'It was like finding gold for a girl who barely knew her dad': A Father's Day story

Former journalist Madeleine Doubek’s father died when she was 3. In an old Army newsmagazine, she finally learned the story of her dad’s experience on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

By  Madeleine Doubek
   
SHARE 'It was like finding gold for a girl who barely knew her dad': A Father's Day story
A 1944 photo of American servicemen in front of a plane with name 'Miss Windy City.'

Madeleine Doubek’s father, World War II veteran Frank Frank R. Doubek (center, on one knee, wearing a baseball cap) with his crewmates in front of his glider, “Miss Windy City.”

Provided

When I was a kid growing up in a Beverly red brick two-flat, I would often go to a living room cabinet and dig out the beat-up scrapbook that carried my dad’s pictures and memorabilia from D-Day and World War II.

We had images of him throughout the house, in his aviator shades coaching my brothers’ Christ the King football teams, and with his slicked-back Vitalis hair as a Ford Motor Company executive. But that scrapbook gave me a look at a different time.

Frank R. Doubek died from an infection at age 46, four days after my third birthday, leaving behind his wife and eight children. As that eighth child, I knew him the least and yearned to know more.

Growing up without him was just the way it was. My mom and brothers and sisters told stories that became family lore. A favorite is Mom telling Dad at the dinner table the night I was born that it was time to head to Little Company of Mary Hospital. He got up, headed to the phone, and returned. “Did you call the doctor?” Mom asked. “No,” he said, “I called my bowling captain to tell him I wasn’t going to make it tonight.”

Opinion bug

Opinion

My own memories are few: watching him shave, him bouncing me on his knee in his living room chair, sneaking whiffs of his pipe tobacco pouch.

That old scrapbook cemented his hero status before I even understood what I was seeing. There were black-and-white snapshots of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower reviewing troops. Grainy shots of him horsing around on an MP’s motorbike. Dad in a baseball cap and flight suit, posing with crewmates in front of his glider, “Miss Windy City,” the outline of a buxom babe in a bathing suit etched beneath the cockpit window. A U.S. flag patch with “June 6, 1944,” hand-printed along an edge.

Lt. Frank R. Doubek was a 24-year-old glider pilot on D-Day. He was towed up with other troops and equipment and released to land the plywood, fabric and steel-tubed aircraft behind enemy lines. The gliders were dubbed “flying coffins,” and six of the 26 men in his 88th squad never returned home.

For the longest time, that scrapbook, with its grainy images and Army documents, was all I ever knew about Dad’s service.

The story of ‘Screaming Eagle Gliders’

All that changed about 20 years ago, when a retired Michigan cop, Gary J. Dettore, cold-called my mom looking for information for a book he was writing on the 321st Glider Field Artillery Battalion. That call led to exchanges between Dettore and my brother, Don, who was the keeper of that sacred scrapbook. And all of that led to an unbelievable find.

“Screaming Eagle Gliders,” by G.J. Dettore, eventually was published in 2016 and the cover image is my dad and his mates in front of “Miss Windy City.”

That, in itself, is incredible, but long before the book was published, Dettore sent us a copy of an article he’d found. Dad was featured in the July 2, 1944, edition of “Yank,” the Army’s weekly newsmagazine. Not just any news story, this piece was like finding gold for a girl who barely knew her dad. It was a Q and A with my dad and two other glider pilots talking about their D-Day experiences.

For the first time, I heard my dad talking about this epic day. A bit of him came alive on those pages.

“Before take off, they told us it was going to be a milk run, but that turned out to be the biggest lie of the whole invasion,” Dad said early in the piece. He described being met by enemy mortar fire as he landed.

“The first contact we made with American forces on the ground was with tankmen. About an hour later, we ran across paratroopers. They were just as happy to see us as we were to see them. They threw their arms around us glider pilots and hugged us. It was wonderful seeing those boys. We glider pilots think that those paratroopers are the toughest bunch of boys in the Army.”

In another section, Dad talked about making it back to the beaches of Normandy. “When I got on the beach I was like a kid waiting for the ice cream man. When you realize the predicament those men on the beach head had been in and the men further in, when you understood how badly and how much they needed everything, it made you feel awfully good to watch our big stuff coming in off the landing craft — big guns, tanks, trucks, bulldozers, and it all looked good.”

To read his words, feel his jumble of emotions, well, it just takes my breath away.

Eighty years after D-Day, the “Yank” interview remains a treasure, with the voice of my dad reliving epic moments that reshaped the course of all of our lives, and marked the beginning of the end of the terror of Nazi Germany.

Dettore gave us such a gift. He gave me a glimpse of my dad, my own hero of the Greatest Generation.

Madeleine Doubek is a former journalist and nonprofit executive.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Bill headed to Pritzker's desk will screen babies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Con DACA en peligro, el Presidente Biden debe hacer más para proteger a los ‘Dreamers’
Mike Downey was the quickest wit in town ... and a sweetheart of a guy
Justice Alito has a chip on his shoulder
The ripple effect of overturning Roe v. Wade
Mayor Brandon Johnson sure looks good while running away from questions
The Latest
Johnny Canales, host of the "Johnny Canales Show" is honored with a lifetime achievement recognition during the Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio, Texas on Aug. 18, 2012. Canales has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 77.
La Voz Chicago
Muere Johnny Canales, el presentador que se volvió leyenda de la música mexicana y texana
Canales falleció el 12 de junio a los 77 años. Fue quien dio a conocer a figuras como Selena, ‘la Reina del Tex-Mex’.
By Ken Miller | Associated Press
 
Thousands of young immigrants gather in front of the Chicago skyline.
La Voz Chicago
Con DACA en peligro, el Presidente Biden debe hacer más para proteger a los ‘Dreamers’
El programa de Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA, por sus siglas en inglés) fue lanzado hace 12 años por el entonces presidente Barack Obama. Su futuro es frágil e incierto.
By U.S. Rep. Delia C. Ramirez
 
MOBILEDMV-061324-01.JPG
La Voz Chicago
La Secretaría de Estado acerca los servicios del DMV al conductor con unidad móvil
La oficina del Secretario de Estado de Illinois lanza una unidad móvil para acercar los servicios de una oficina física a los lugares de trabajo y a las comunidades.
By Layla Brown-Clark
 
Mortgage Rates
The Watchdogs
Illinois Legislature approves bill to prevent unfair real estate listing agreements
The legislation would protect homeowners from long-term listing agreements, like those peddled by MV Realty, making them unenforceable.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, April 10, 2018.
Ed Burke
How much jail time should Ed Burke get? Depends on which City Council member you ask.
In interviews with WBEZ, several decried the length of sentence the 80-year-old could face, while a handful of others said he deserves significant time in prison.
By Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ
 