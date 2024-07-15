The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 15, 2024
Other Views Commentary LGBTQ+

A rallying cry to defend the rights of transgender people

Conservatives are going after transgender youth, banning their access to medical care, public bathrooms, accurate identity documents and athletic participation.

By  Heather Steans
   
SHARE A rallying cry to defend the rights of transgender people
A person holds a sign that says "Protect Trans Kids" outside the Ohio Statehouse.

Demonstrators advocating for transgender rights and health care stand outside the Ohio Statehouse on Jan. 24. On June 26, lawmakers advanced a ban on transgender students using bathrooms that fit their gender identity.

Patrick Orsagos/AP

As an Illinois state senator more than a decade ago, I was honored to draft the 2013 law ensuring same-sex couples have the right to marry. Since the U.S. Supreme Court determined two years later those rights were enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, supporters of marriage equality could be forgiven for thinking our mission was accomplished.

Sadly, it’s not. We are once again at the U.S. Supreme Court.

State lawmakers around the country since 2022 have filed more than 1,200 bills targeting LGBTQ+ people. These proposals, some of which have become law, have taken particular aim at transgender youth, banning their access to medical care, public bathrooms, accurate identity documents and athletic participation.

The Supreme Court has granted certiorari in a legal challenge brought by the U.S., Tennessee families and a medical provider to overturn a 2023 state law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. The U.S. Supreme Court has historically rejected discriminatory laws, and the future well-being of transgender youth will turn on the court following the facts, the Constitution and legal precedent to strike down these unconstitutional laws.

Opinion bug

Opinion

This issue is personal to me because my adult daughter is transgender. Fortunately, she lives in a state that, like Illinois, supports her right to be her true self — a person I am proud and delighted to report is far happier and more comfortable in her own skin than before her transition. Her experience demonstrates the data showing that, when supported to be themselves, transgender people suffer less depression and are less likely to attempt suicide than when they cannot live authentically.

I’m deeply concerned for transgender youth and their parents in the 25 states where these laws have passed or where similar bills have sizable political support. Families should be able to consult a trained doctor, gather medical advice and make a profoundly private family decision without fear of crossing a civil or criminal line instituted by the state government.

As a former politician, I recognize the tactic at play behind these laws: Dehumanize a vulnerable, misunderstood minority to bring out votes for your side. But beyond the stakes in today’s hyper-partisan warfare, denying freedoms to any group sets a dangerous precedent that can lead to the erosion of rights for everyone. That is why defending LGBTQ+ people is critical — immediately in courthouses and over time in legislatures.

We must continue to advocate for transgender youth, their parents and doctors — who in some states face criminal liability themselves for treating their patients. Bans on gender-affirming care and other discriminatory laws are backed by billion-dollar campaigns to shift courts toward eliminating the separation of church and state, clearing the way for more anti-LGBTQ bias.

While the legal battles can head off immediate harm or at least limit the damage from these laws, the long policy game must also be played. Our campaign for marriage equality in Illinois took four years, during which I worked with my colleague in the House, then-Rep. Greg Harris of the 13th District, and gathered information and advice from Lambda Legal. From that base, we made our case, legislator by legislator.

The defense of transgender youth across the country will require a nationwide effort — case by case, judge by judge and statehouse by statehouse. Now is the time to make your voice heard, volunteer your time and give resources to protect transgender youth and families. I am confident we will succeed because once again we are on the right side of history.

Heather Steans served in the Illinois Senate from 2008 to 2021. She serves on the national board of directors of Lambda Legal, which represents plaintiffs suing many states that have banned gender-affirming care. Her family recently announced a $1.25 million gift to Lambda Legal’s Nonbinary and Transgender Rights Project.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
Even the stunning Mag Mile could use a glow up. Here's one makeover plan
Upset alert: Local kid (Jalen Brunson) gives back money to help team (Knicks)!
With the attempt on his life, Trump's convention will be 'epic,' says Reince Priebus
Treasure hunter Sue Hendrickson’s secret skull session with world-famous T-rex
Don't soak water customers with big rate increases
Racist trolls don't skip a beat after a violent July Fourth weekend
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Readers call out Abby for disparaging wife who doesn’t help cook
Responding to a woman tired of hosting her husband’s friends, columnist gave the visiting husband a pass but called his wife ‘lazy and insensitive’ for failing to contribute in the kitchen.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, July 15, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Actor James Sikking (pictured in 1986) died of complications from dementia.
Obituaries
James Sikking, 'Hill Street Blues' and 'Doogie Howser' actor, dies at 90
On the acclaimed NBC police drama, Sikking played Lt. Howard Hunter, uptight head of the Emergency Action Team.
By AP
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
2 men wounded in South Lawndale shooting
Two men, 25 and 36, were in the 4000 block of West 26th Street about 7:44 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle approached them and someone inside shot at them, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
York’s Ryan Sloan (26) pitches against Conant during the Class 4A state semifinal at Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet in June.
High School Baseball
York's Ryan Sloan selected by the Mariners in the second round of the MLB Draft
Sloan was the 19th pick of the round, the 55th player selected overall.
By Michael O’Brien
 