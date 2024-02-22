Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet leads many multi-state options in Go & Show
There are many options for Go & Show this week, led by the Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet on Saturday, but there are possibilities as far afield as Indianapolis and Madison, Wisconsin.
The Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, is 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 224, at the River Park Moose Lodge in River Grove.
Andy Mikos texted to say I should really try to make it because he noted, "There is a guy from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, coming down that is an authority on salmon flashers and catching big kings. He is very interesting to talk to."
I hope to make it this year, at least briefly in the morning.
There's plenty of free parking. Tickets are $5, except kids 15 and younger are free.
Doors open at 5:30 a.m. for exhibitors.
As SU puts it in all caps, "GET THERE EARLY FOR THE BEST DEALS!"
- Meanwhile, DRiFT’s 30th annual Fly Fishing Auction is Saturday, Feb. 24, at VFW Post 2801 in Villa Park. Registration and preview begin at 9 a.m. The auction starts at 10 a.m. There's new and used fly fishing gear, discounts for bidding on fishing outings, rods, reels, lines, flies, waders, boots, bags, books, DVDs, fly tying materials, vises, tools and more, as DRiFT puts it.
- The second part of the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show runs through Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Another year is going to pass where I haven't sampled what many consider one of the great Midwest outdoors shows.
- Heading in the other direction, the Wisconsin Fishing Expo is Friday, Feb. 23, to Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
- Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.
