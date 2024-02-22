Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet leads many multi-state options in Go & Show

While the Salmon Unlimited swap meet leads this Go & Show, there are plenty of other options from Indianapolis to Madison, Wisconsin.

The Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, is 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 224, at the River Park Moose Lodge in River Grove.

Andy Mikos texted to say I should really try to make it because he noted, "There is a guy from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, coming down that is an authority on salmon flashers and catching big kings. He is very interesting to talk to."

I hope to make it this year, at least briefly in the morning.

There's plenty of free parking. Tickets are $5, except kids 15 and younger are free.

Doors open at 5:30 a.m. for exhibitors.

As SU puts it in all caps, "GET THERE EARLY FOR THE BEST DEALS!"

