Chicago outdoors: Graveyard “Stag and Philosopher” and things in nests and dreys
Paul Vriend’s photo of a buck at Rosehill Cemetery and things in dreys and nests are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED
Paul Vriend photographed this buck on Valentine's Day at Rosehill Cemetery, which he dubbed, "Stag and the philosopher." He added, "Note the hand of the statue. Some folks on the North Side like to adorn these statues with dried plants. (I am pretty sure the buck is thinking WTH is this.)" My title would've been, "When's he dropping those antlers?"
BOTW Unplugged, the celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as apt in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside), or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).
DALE'S MAILBAG
"My wife and I were hiking today at Fullersburg Woods in Oak Brook for the GBBC and saw some Mayapples starting to grow. We also heard our first red-winged blackbird of the season and a squirrel drey that was made up partially of yellow caution tape. Industrious little varmints, aren't they?"
Jim Hantak, Hillside
A: I don't think it is a good reflection on us humans what ends up in squirrel dreys or bird nests. I've seen fishing line in bird nests.
WILD TIMES
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Friday, March 1: Central Kane County banquet, Lincoln Inn banquets, Batavia
Friday, March 1: West Suburban dinner, Crystal Sky Banquets, McCook
PHEASANTS FOREVER
Friday, March 1: Tallgrass banquet, Orland Chateau, Orland Park
FISH GATHERING
Wednesday, Feb 28: Tournament bass angler T.J. Andres, “Fine Tuning Your Drop Shot,” Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m.
ILLINOIS SEASONS
Wednesday, Feb. 28: Crow season ends
Friday, March 1: Braidwood Lake reopens to fishing
SHOWTIME
Today, Feb. 24:Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove
Today, Feb. 24:DRiFT’s annual Fly Fishing Auction, VFW Post 2801, Villa Park
Through Sunday, Feb. 25: Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.
Thursday, Feb. 29, to March 3:Illinois Boat Show, Lake County Fairgrounds, Grayslake
Friday, March 1, to March 3:National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Friday, March 1, to March 3:Northwest Indiana Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Lincoln Center, Highland, Ind.
Next Saturday, March 2:Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School
Next Saturday, March 2:Bronzeback Blowout, Elmhurst American Legion
HUNTER SAFETY
March 9-10: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818
March 9-10: Diamond, (815) 907-7345
Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
Next Saturday, March 2: Boat America, Yorkville, Bob Allen, uphigh63@aol.com