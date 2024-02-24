Chicago outdoors: Graveyard “Stag and Philosopher” and things in nests and dreys

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Paul Vriend photographed this buck on Valentine's Day at Rosehill Cemetery, which he dubbed, "Stag and the philosopher." He added, "Note the hand of the statue. Some folks on the North Side like to adorn these statues with dried plants. (I am pretty sure the buck is thinking WTH is this.)" My title would've been, "When's he dropping those antlers?"

BOTW Unplugged, the celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as apt in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook ( Dale Bowman ), Twitter ( @BowmanOutside ), Instagram ( @BowmanOutside ), or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

DALE'S MAILBAG

"My wife and I were hiking today at Fullersburg Woods in Oak Brook for the GBBC and saw some Mayapples starting to grow. We also heard our first red-winged blackbird of the season and a squirrel drey that was made up partially of yellow caution tape. Industrious little varmints, aren't they?"

Jim Hantak, Hillside

A: I don't think it is a good reflection on us humans what ends up in squirrel dreys or bird nests. I've seen fishing line in bird nests.

WILD TIMES

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Friday, March 1: Central Kane County banquet, Lincoln Inn banquets, Batavia

Friday, March 1: West Suburban dinner, Crystal Sky Banquets, McCook

PHEASANTS FOREVER

Friday, March 1: Tallgrass banquet, Orland Chateau, Orland Park

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday, Feb 28: Tournament bass angler T.J. Andres, “Fine Tuning Your Drop Shot,” Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m.

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Wednesday, Feb. 28: Crow season ends

Friday, March 1: Braidwood Lake reopens to fishing

SHOWTIME

Today, Feb. 24:Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove

Today, Feb. 24:DRiFT’s annual Fly Fishing Auction, VFW Post 2801, Villa Park

Through Sunday, Feb. 25: Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

Thursday, Feb. 29, to March 3:Illinois Boat Show, Lake County Fairgrounds, Grayslake

Friday, March 1, to March 3:National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Friday, March 1, to March 3:Northwest Indiana Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Lincoln Center, Highland, Ind.

Next Saturday, March 2:Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School

Next Saturday, March 2:Bronzeback Blowout, Elmhurst American Legion

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.

HUNTER SAFETY

March 9-10: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818

March 9-10: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, March 2: Boat America, Yorkville, Bob Allen, uphigh63@aol.com