The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Outdoors Sports Sports Saturday

Chicago outdoors: Graveyard “Stag and Philosopher” and things in nests and dreys

Paul Vriend’s photo of a buck at Rosehill Cemetery and things in dreys and nests are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: Graveyard “Stag and Philosopher” and things in nests and dreys
botw02-24-24StagandPhilosopher.jpg

“Stag and Philosopher” or a buck and a statue at Rosehill Cemetery on Valentine’s Day.

Paul Vriend

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Paul Vriend photographed this buck on Valentine's Day at Rosehill Cemetery, which he dubbed, "Stag and the philosopher." He added, "Note the hand of the statue. Some folks on the North Side like to adorn these statues with dried plants. (I am pretty sure the buck is thinking WTH is this.)" My title would've been, "When's he dropping those antlers?"

BOTW Unplugged, the celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as apt in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside), or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

DALE'S MAILBAG

"My wife and I were hiking today at Fullersburg Woods in Oak Brook for the GBBC and saw some Mayapples starting to grow. We also heard our first red-winged blackbird of the season and a squirrel drey that was made up partially of yellow caution tape. Industrious little varmints, aren't they?"

Jim Hantak, Hillside

A: I don't think it is a good reflection on us humans what ends up in squirrel dreys or bird nests. I've seen fishing line in bird nests.

WILD TIMES

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Friday, March 1: Central Kane County banquet, Lincoln Inn banquets, Batavia

Friday, March 1: West Suburban dinner, Crystal Sky Banquets, McCook

PHEASANTS FOREVER

Friday, March 1: Tallgrass banquet, Orland Chateau, Orland Park

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday, Feb 28: Tournament bass angler T.J. Andres, “Fine Tuning Your Drop Shot,” Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m.

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Wednesday, Feb. 28: Crow season ends

Friday, March 1: Braidwood Lake reopens to fishing

SHOWTIME

Today, Feb. 24:Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove

Today, Feb. 24:DRiFT’s annual Fly Fishing Auction, VFW Post 2801, Villa Park

Through Sunday, Feb. 25: Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

Thursday, Feb. 29, to March 3:Illinois Boat Show, Lake County Fairgrounds, Grayslake

Friday, March 1, to March 3:National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Friday, March 1, to March 3:Northwest Indiana Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Lincoln Center, Highland, Ind.

Next Saturday, March 2:Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School

Next Saturday, March 2:Bronzeback Blowout, Elmhurst American Legion

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.

HUNTER SAFETY

March 9-10: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818

March 9-10: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, March 2: Boat America, Yorkville, Bob Allen, uphigh63@aol.com

Next Up In Outdoors
Digging old-time baseball and carving decoys over the generations
Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet leads many multi-state options in Go & Show
The return of bald eagles keeps catching our eyes, Chicago to the hinterlands
Chicago fishing: Hints and hopes of coho, open water vs. ice
Crafting fishing and creativity across generations
Chicago outdoors: Lakefront gar, ‘Mr. Half Rack,’ reasons for shed hunting
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Joliet West's Drew King, center, bellows after a late dunk punctuated the Tigers victory over Rich.
High School Basketball
Drew King steps up to lead Joliet West over Rich
By Mike Clark
 
In this image from video provided by NASA, Steve Altemus, CEO and co-founder of Intuitive Machines, describes how it is believed the company's Odysseus spacecraft landed on the moon.
Nation/World
US spacecraft on its side after landing on moon, covering up some antennas
Intuitive Machines, the private company that made the lander, initially believed its spacecraft was upright when it landed Thursday. But officials said Friday it almost certainly tipped over on its side, covering up some antennas and hampering communications. Intuitive Machines is the first private business to pull off a moon landing, a feat previously achieved by only five countries. And it’s the first U.S. moon landing in more than 50 years.
By Associated Press
 
Kenwood's Calvin Robins Jr (0) holds the trophy among teammates and coaches after winning the IHSA 4A Regional championship against Oak Lawn.
High School Basketball
Short-handed Kenwood beats Oak Lawn to win Class 4A regional championship
“It was a long week,” Kenwood senior Calvin Robins Jr. said. “Nobody believes in us, but that doesn’t matter because everyone in that [locker room] does.”
By Michael O’Brien
 
Screenshot 2024-02-23 at 8.13.54 PM.png
Crime
Man fatally shot at Family Dollar in Austin
Loyce Wright, 43, was inside the Family Dollar at 5410 W. Chicago Ave. about 1:40 p.m. when a person walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 