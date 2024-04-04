The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 4, 2024
Walleyes Unlimited’s swap meet and Fly Fishing Film Tour lead Go & Show

Walleyes Unlimited’s swap meet and sale on Saturday in Antioch and the Fly Fishing Film Tour on Sunday in Lake Forest lead Go & Show.

By  Dale Bowman
   
walleyesunlimitedswapmeetRonWozny.png

A view from a previous Walleyes Unlimited Swap Meet and Sale.

Ron Wozny

Fishing covers a big tent covering many activities, which is illustrated in Go & Show this weekend.

  • The Walleyes Unlimited eighth annual Indoor Swap Meet & Sale is 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 6, at the Antioch VFW Post 4551. The date was changed from its usual earlier one for site reasons. Per WU, "This swap-meet and sale is for new and used fishing and boating equipment and related items only. No guns, ammo, hunting, or shooting items permitted."
  • The Fly Fishing Film Tour visits the Gorton Center in Lake Forest Sunday, April 7. There are showings at 1 and 3 p.m. It includes films as varied as "Rio De Gigantes" (peacock bass on the fly in the Amazon) to "Marlin Fly Project-F3T Edit," (community and conservation in southwestern Baja, Mexico). I would be there, except I will be in southern Illinois for the solar eclipse. Here is a trailer:
    2024 Official Trailer
