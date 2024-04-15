PB walleye from Fox Chain O’Lakes earns FOTW

Kirby McDaniel caught his personal-best walleye April 9 on the Fox Chain O'Lakes.
"Fish was released after photos," the Wadsworth man emailed.
The PB walleye, 29-inches-plus long, was caught with a jig and minnow.
FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.
Consider this a reminder that you don't have to travel hours to catch quality walleye.
