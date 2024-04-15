The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 15, 2024
PB walleye from Fox Chain O’Lakes earns FOTW

Kirby McDaniel’s personal-best walleye, caught and released on the Fox Chain O’Lakes, earns Fish of the Week honors.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Kirby McDaniel holds his personal-best walleye, caught and released on the Chain O’Lakes.

Kirby McDaniel caught his personal-best walleye April 9 on the Fox Chain O'Lakes.

"Fish was released after photos," the Wadsworth man emailed.

The PB walleye, 29-inches-plus long, was caught with a jig and minnow.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

Consider this a reminder that you don't have to travel hours to catch quality walleye.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com ) or contact me on Facebook ( Dale Bowman ), X ( @BowmanOutside ), Instagram ( @BowmanOutside ) or Bluesky ( @BowmanOutside.bsky.social ).

