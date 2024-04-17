The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Outdoors Sports

Picking at memories of a long life: Night crawlers, comforters, deer hunting, advice on kids

My dad, Leroy Bowman, whom I credit with much of my love of the outdoors, led a full life filled with anomalies: deer hunting, ordained Mennonite deacon, quarryman, trout fishing, raising six kids. He died at 95 over the solar-eclipse weekend and the memories bubble up.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Picking at memories of a long life: Night crawlers, comforters, deer hunting, advice on kids
Dad comfortersRS.jpg

Leroy Bowman holds one of the more than 1,000 comforters he pieced and sewed for the Mennonite Central Committee.

Jim Bowman

Picking crawlers while walking Lady in the rain Thursday felt like picking a scab.

My dad, Leroy Bowman, died over the solar eclipse weekend.

Picking crawlers (gathering night crawlers on roads/sidewalks, where they crawl to warm on rainy days) pulled up a favorite memory.

Some 40 years ago, we were driving toward Winkelblech Mountain near Woodward, Pennsylvania, to hunt spring turkeys, then fish trout in Pine Creek, a tributary of the legendary Penn’s Creek. As we turned a corner on a country road between Amish farms, our headlights showed hundreds of crawlers. Dad stopped so I could fill a Ball quart jar with them.

It’s hard to pick only a few memories from a man who lived to 95.

Not everything was flowers and sunshine.

Through high school I worked at Ruhl’s Greenhouses, honing my gardening. A buddy saved Mexican Red marijuana seeds, then I started them. Plan was to grow them in cornfields, then split profits. I rigged lighting by my south bedroom window and the magical plants exploded. I told Mom they were special tomato plants. Dad didn’t buy that.

Much of his adult life, Dad worked in limestone quarries or concrete plants. He loved and knew big equipment. When my marijuana neared transplanting stage, Dad took plants to work in his company pickup, then showed them to ex-cons on his crew. They told him they were pot plants. My game was up.

I was grounded among other punishments, but Dad maintained communication. In those years, our best times, sometimes only, for talking were driving to or from hunting and fishing. Decades later he listened closely to my questions on how to deal with our three sons. He and Mom raised five. His advice was profoundly simple: let them make their own way and stay in contact.

Dad worked in the world of hard quarrymen, yet he was an ordained Mennonite deacon. He evolved from supporting Barry Goldwater in 1964 to marching against the Vietnam War.

As a farm boy, he only went to eighth grade, yet earned his GED late in life and most of us six kids made graduate school.

His anomalies may explain why he connected with others. He volunteered for more than 10 years in Lancaster County’s Volunteers in Probation and Parole program, earning Volunteer of the Year in 1993.

In retirement, he pieced and sewed more than 1,000 comforters for Mennonite Central Committee. I’m Neanderthal enough to have a hard time reconciling Dad’s sewing. He laughed when I wondered about it, saying he loved it.

Dad retained his lifelong love of the outdoors, where he felt closest to God. He joined my younger brother Leon and me for hunting and fishing in the central Pennsylvania mountains until a few years ago.

dad12-02-17Paddybestsmile.jpg

Leroy Bowman rests during deer season on Paddy Mountain in central Pennsylvania in 2017 when he was still walking the woods in his late 80s.

Dale Bowman

After he turned 95 last year, I took him to catch one last fish from White Deer Creek, a favorite trout stream. He didn’t catch a trout, but landed a redside dace.

Memories keep roiling up.

In memory, donations may be sent to MCC (mcc.org/donate) or Tenfold (wearetenfold.org/beth-shalom/).

Wild things

Sturgeon spawning is a wild time to observe the prehistoric fish. As of Sunday, according to the Wisconsin DNR, sturgeon were spawning on the Wolf River at Sturgeon Trail in New London and Bamboo Bend in Shiocton, with other sites soon. Follow updates at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Fishing/sturgeon/SturgeonSpawning.

Illinois hunting

Turkey hunting is underway statewide, meaning morel hunting and other activities are limited until 1 p.m. at IDNR sites open to spring turkey hunting.

Stray cast

Sox season feels like stepping into the sucking muck of a field fluddle.

Next Up In Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Spring spawns its usual variety and options
Personal-best walleye from Fox Chain O'Lakes earns Fish of the Week
Chicago outdoors: Sandhills in snowy Nebraska, Morel of the Week begins and a monarch
New name for Starved Rock State Park? State officials 'willing to open discussions'
Wandering around southern Illinois: Painted bikes, caves, Tecumseh and rattlers
Go &amp; Show: First Goose Lake Fishing Show and Tackle Swap arrives Saturday
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Our widower friend is dating his niece, and we’re disgusted
The man keeps trying to make plans to hang out, but his friends want nothing to do with him.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 17, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Big Ten Media Days Football
Bears
Mock draft: Bears go for USC QB Caleb Williams first, but who's next?
Sitting at Nos. 1 and 9, Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a huge opportunity next week.
By Jason Lieser
 
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs have rotation decisions to make with Jameson Taillon nearing a return
Ben Brown and Javier Assad have performed well, while veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks has struggled to begin the season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Rev. Frederick D. Haynes III Rev. Jesse Jackson
Chicago
New leader of Jesse Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition steps down after less than 3 months on the job
The Rev. Frederick Haynes III, pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, took over as president and CEO of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in February and had planned to run the organization from Texas.
By Associated Press
 