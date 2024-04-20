The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Chicago outdoors: Turkey and shed story along with record youth turkey harvest

Teri family finding a shed antler and bagging a turkey during the second weekend of youth turkey season and a record turkey harvest during Illinois’ youth spring turkey seasons are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
totw04-20-24shed.png

Joe Teri, 13 with a big tom turkey and a found shed antler from Illinois’ youth season.

Provided

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

SHED (AND TURKEY) OF THE WEEK

During second youth turkey season, Matt Teri emailed that walked in in the dark in Stephenson County. “Found shed antler,” he emailed. Then his son Joe Teri, 13, from Darien, killed a 24-pound tom turkey with a 10-inch beard and a 1-inch spur. “Great day,” Matt emailed. I should say. I know of hunting morel mushrooms while turkey hunting, but finding a shed takes it to another level.

SOTW, a note on shed antlers found around Chicago outdoors, runs when worthy. TOTW, a celebration of turkeys bagged, runs during the spring seasons as warranted. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

BIG NUMBER

2006: Record number of turkeys harvested during Illinois’ two youth turkey hunts (March 30-31 and April 6-7), easily eclipsing the standing mark of 1,733 in 2020 and nearly doubling the harvest of 1,297 in 2023. More details, including county-by-county breakdown, are at https://dnr.illinois.gov/press-release.29897.html.

WILD TIMES

FILM FESTIVAL

Through Tuesday, April 23:One Earth Film Festival, varied sites, oneearthfilmfest.org/films-by-date

SHOWTIME

Tuesday to next Saturday, April 23-27: North American Vintage Decoy & Sporting Collectibles Show, Westin Chicago Lombard

Next Saturday, April 27: Riverside Fishing Club swap meet, Berwyn Moose Lodge

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday, April 24: Capt. Ryan Whitacre of TightRope Fishing on smallmouth and largemouth bass strategies, Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 6 p.m.

BIG BASS TOURNAMENT

Next Saturday, April 27: Wauconda Lions Club 5th Annual Big Bass Tournament, Bangs Lake, Wauconda, prizes $400, $200 and $200, 7 a.m.-noon, $50 for first 30 entries, then $60 until limit of 100 entries, register at wlcfishing.deco-apparel.com/

HUNTER SAFETY

April 27-28: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Through Wednesday, April 24: Third season, south zone

Through Thursday, April 25: Second season, north zone

Thursday, April 25, to May 1: Fourth season, south zone

Friday, April 26, to May 1: Third season, north zone

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, April 27: Boat America, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

