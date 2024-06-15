The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Chicago outdoors: Rosehill fawn, working cicada imitators and carp

Paul Vriend’s photograph of a lively fawn at Rosehill Cemetery and Todd Carp explaining cicada-imitating flies working on Salt Creek are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
wotw06-15-24fawn.jpg

A lively fawn at Rosehill Cemetery.

Paul Vriend

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

On Monday, Paul Vriend emailed, “Very fresh fawn from Rosehill cemetery.” It’s that time of year for fawns. Also, if you see a fawn left alone, leave it alone.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

cicada2024carpcatchSaltCreek.jpeg

A carp caught with a cicada fly while fly fishing Salt Creek.

Todd Cook

“Saw your latest report and thought I’d comment on the cicada fishing. Far low end of Salt Creek has carp looking up for cicadas. Attached are a couple photos of fish caught on dry fly cicada patterns.” Todd Cook

A: I’m intrigued how anglers adapted to the emergence of cicadas, using imitation lures and flies as well as live cicadas.

cicada2024bluegillsaltcreek.jpeg

A bluegill caught on a dry-fly cicada imitator.

Todd Cook

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, June 18: Forest Preserves of Cook County fisheries biologist Steve Silic, “Fisheries and Lake Management,” Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com

Wednesday, June 19: Joe Conti from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Boating Safety and Required Safety Equipment South Side Muskie Hawks, The Sock Bar and Grill, Hickory Hills, Chicago, 7 p.m., southsidemuskiehawks.org

Thursday, June 20: Ryan Whitacre, “Summer Lake Michigan Smallmouth Bass Tactics,” Fish Tales Fishing Club, Village Sportsmen’s Club, Alsip, 7 p.m., fishtalesfishingclub.com

CICADA ART

Sunday, June 16: Deadline to apply to exhibit cicada art at Conservation World during the 2024 Illinois State Fair, Aug. 8-18, junior exhibit (17 and younger) and adult (18 and older), register at dnr.illinois.gov/cicada-art-contest.html

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today, June 15: Bullfrog season opens

Sunday, June 16: Perch season reopens on Lake Michigan

Through June 30: First lottery, site-specific dove permits

Through June 30: Second lottery, deer firearm & muzzleloader

Through July 1: First lottery, fall shotgun turkey season

HUNTER SAFETY

June 29-30: Wilmington, https://islandparkdistrict.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs

June 29-30: Diamond, (815) 907-7345; diamondtrap@indoor-range.net

Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

HALL OF FAME

July 15: Deadline, nominations for 2024 class of Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame, details at ilconservation.org/Who-We-Are/Outdoor-Hall-of-Fame

