Pistakee Lake doubles up on walleye for Fish of the Week

John Mieszala caught the fish of the his life, a 30-inch-plus walleye, on Pistakee Lake.

Pistakee, a southern lake on the Fox Chain O’Lakes, must be the spot. On Saturday, Eugene NeSmith and his dad Gene had an early Father’s day outing with Eugene catching a 27-inch walleye.

Mieszala and friend Kenny Jakubowski of Ken’s Guide Service were trolling with minnows when the big walleye was caught.

“Truly a fish of a lifetime for me!” Mieszala emailed. “And it was my first day fishing this year, lol. We did release it after we got some pics.”

Eugene NeSmith was casting a Berkley Switch on a drop-off when he caught his walleye, one of many. His dad caught 21-inch walleye and a 16-inch crappie.

Eugene NeSmith holds a 27-inch walleye he caught on Pistakee Lake. Provided

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside.bsky.social).

