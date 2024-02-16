Picture Chicago: 14 Sun-Times photos from this week in news

The Latest
He is set to undergo a procedure to clear fluid from his lungs, too, and is expected to leave the hospital in the coming days.
Abogados tendrán primera reunión comunitaria para responder a preguntas sobre demanda contra MAT Asphalt
Algunos residentes cuestionaron por qué el bufete de abogados planearía una reunión 6 millas al norte de McKinley Park.
After a failed attempt to pass an ordinance in City Council in 2022, Young hopes reforms will be addressed in the ongoing federal consent decree process with the Chicago Police Department.
Assistant Public Defender Debra Gassman says her boss’ order to remove the photo of her holding a rifle and standing before the Israeli flag violates her First Amendment right to expression.
Living the memories the day after the sale of The Salmon Stop in Waukegan. One of the area’s most venerable bait and tackle shops will close after 52 years.