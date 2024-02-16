Picture Chicago: 14 Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Deb Robertson, 65, who has been diagnosed with terminal neuroendocrine carcinoma, advocates for right-to-die legislation in Illinois as she sits down for an interview with a Sun-Times reporter in her Lombard home, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. The proposed bill would allow a mentally capable, terminally ill adult with a prognosis of six months or less the option to obtain a prescription medication that would end their life.