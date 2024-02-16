The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Reese Alexander, a flight attendant for more than 30 years, rallies with dozens of other flight attendants represented by three unions — the Association of Flight Attendants, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants and the Transport Workers Union — calling for a fair contract and picketing at O’Hare International Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography

Picture Chicago: 14 Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Early voting opens in the Loop for March primary, some Western Christians mark the beginning of Lent with Ash Wednesday, and Illinois Senate Democrats move forward on ‘right-to-die’ legislation.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Fraternal Order of Police Pres. John Catanzara speaks with the media after a City Council meeting at City Hall, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. City Council members voted to reject the police union provision that would allow disciplinary decisions to be handled by an arbitrator bypassing the Police Board. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick's Church, applies ash in the sign of the cross on a young boy's forehead on Ash Wednesday at Union Station, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.| Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A voter wears a jacket that reads, “There are 2 choices in life 1 consequence” as she walks to the voting machine at the Loop Super Site on the first day of early voting for the presidential primary election, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Tim Mapes walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being sentenced, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Mapes, longtime chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, was sentenced to two and a half years of prison time for lying to a grand jury. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Aniki Coates, Senior Manager of Horticulture and Wellness at Bethel New Life, sits in the garden center that will be redeveloped into a new garden and horticulture center at 1140 N. Lamon Ave. in Austin, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Deb Robertson, 65, who has been diagnosed with terminal neuroendocrine carcinoma, advocates for right-to-die legislation in Illinois as she sits down for an interview with a Sun-Times reporter in her Lombard home, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. The proposed bill would allow a mentally capable, terminally ill adult with a prognosis of six months or less the option to obtain a prescription medication that would end their life. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Becky (left) rides the Volkswagen ID. Buzz during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place Convention Center, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Brandon Morse, the “oven guy,” at Pequod’s Pizza, located at 2207 N. Clybourn Ave. for 16 years, cuts a freshly-cooked deep dish pizza, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Pequod’s Pizza was voted the number one pizza in the United States on Yelp. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Deb Robertson, 65, who has been diagnosed with terminal neuroendocrine carcinoma, cooks dinner for her wife in their Lombard home, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Robertson is an advocate for right-to-die legislation in Illinois, which would allow a mentally capable, terminally ill adult with a prognosis of six months or less the option to obtain a prescription medication that would end their life. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bria Schmidt, a patient at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill., receives a surprise trip to the Cubs Spring Training while visiting Wrigley Field Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Michael and his wife Tiffany Lawrence sit together and hold hands inside the same White Castle they had their first date at nearly 25 years ago in the Garfield Park neighborhood, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Nearly 500 people are served meals as part of Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church's Loveday celebration. Congregants from a synagogue in Highland Park helped serve the meal.

Ken Kee Restaurant at 2129 S. China Pl. in Chinatown, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Two masked, armed men entered the restaurant Tuesday night, demanded property from the business and customers, then fled, according to Chicago police. No one was injured. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

