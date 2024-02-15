City Council rejects arbitrator’s disciplinary ruling for police officers a second time

For the second time in two months, the Chicago City Council on Thursday rejected an arbitrator’s ruling that would allow Chicago Police officers accused of the most serious wrongdoing to bypass the Police Board.

The 32 to 18 vote — after an emotional debate that forced Mayor Brandon Johnson to call for decorum four times — reaffirms the Council’s symbolic commitment to police reform and accountability, but the victory for Mayor Brandon Johnson and his allies may be both short-lived and pyrrhic.

It essentially punts the hot potato back to Circuit Court Judge Michael Mullen. He will have to must decide whether officers recommended for firing or suspension longer than one year will be allowed to put their disciplinary fate in the hands of an arbitrator who might be more sympathetic to their arguments, and would hold proceedings behind closed doors.

“You don’t get to say, `I don’t like the law. I’m gonna ignore it.’ You have to go and change it in Springfield," Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara warned alderpersons prior to Thursday’s vote. "We’re willing to have that fight, too, if you want. But do your duty. Do your oath to uphold the Illlinois Constitution. And labor law is part of that law and Constitution.”

Catanzara accused Johnson’s City Council allies of taking “the coward’s way out” by forcing a judge to do what they lack the political courage to do because they’re “worried about the squeaky wheels.”

In December, the City Council voted 33 to 16 to reject arbitrator Edwin Benn’s decision. A month later, Benn reaffirmed his original ruling in even stronger terms, and kicked the matter back to the City Council for a second vote with a warning that the city has “no possibility of prevailing” in litigation already filed by the FOP.

Thirty votes, or a three-fifths majority of the 50-member Council, were needed to reject the disciplinary ruling for a second time.

Johnson's Council allies made it with two votes to spare.

Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st), one of the police union’s staunchest City Council supporters, was shouted down as he argued that a vote to deny police officers the arbitration option guaranteed by state law was part of an “anti-police movement” that also includes reducing the number of police officers and “getting rid of ShotSpotter.”

Johnson politely demanded decorum.

“I understand these are hard conversations for Chicago. Respectfully, sir, I ask you to hold your comments and allow the alderman to speak. If you continue, I’m going to have to ask you to leave,” the mayor said.

When Napolitano resumed, he warned his colleagues, “If this goes to the courts, the city will lose in the end and you will pay. If you want to put your money where your mouth is, this is that moment. This is going to cost the city a lot."

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) countered that his second vote to reject the arbitrator’s ruling was “not about being anti-police." It's about "being 'anti' people who shouldn’t be police in the first place.”

“People want to talk about, `This is about oaths.’ Sure. It’s also about Oath Keepers and Proud Boys and people who also are defended all the time. And no one called them out and said they shouldn’t be officers. In fact, the only time we found out about officers who were Oath Keepers was because they admitted to it in arbitration [behind] closed doors and then, didn’t suffer any consequences for admitting it,” Vasquez said.

Ald. Jesse Fuentes (26th) argued that “99 percent” of Chicago Police officers would not be impacted by Thursday’s decision.

“We’re talking about a very small percentage of individuals that make decisions that are expensive at best and fatal at worst on the dime of the city of Chicago,” Fuentes said.

“I don’t hate police officers. I despise a system that has allowed for individuals in our city to be unsafe. Today, we have the opportunity to right that wrong," Fuentes added.

Mullen has already shut down the Police Board’s disciplinary functions for nearly a month to give the Council more time to vote. His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26.

Catanzara plans to renew his request for a summary judgment enforcing the arbitrator’s ruling and a temporary restraining order to suspend roughly 26 Police Board cases impacted by the ruling.

That includes the case of the Officer Eric Stillman, who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in March 2021, and Officer Adolfo Bolanos, who fatally shot 17-year-old Michael Elam Jr. during a 2019 foot chase in North Lawndale.

He is also vowing to take the city to civil court for “80-to-100” cases dating back to 2018, when the union first demanded the arbitration option.



